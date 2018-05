This is Nigeria, where everybody be criminal, politicians wey thief billions no dey go prison o,.. says Nigerian rapper, actor, and songwriter; Folarin Falana aka Falz The Bahd Guy.

Falz The Bahd Guy in this new song making wave allover the world xrayed the sordid situation in Nigeria.

What is your take on this ?

Is Fela Anikulapo Kuti back in Falz The Bahd Guy ?

Are we all criminals?