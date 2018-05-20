Timi Frank not an APC ‘chieftain’ – Abdullahi

The All Progressive Congress has said that ‘Timi Frank is not an APC ‘Chieftain’.

The party in a statement on Sunday signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi the National Publicity Secretary said it wished to inform and correct the wrong designation and remind the newspapers and the general public that Timi Frank has since November 2016 been suspended as a member of the APC following a recommendation of an APC disciplinary committee and subsequent ratification by the Party’s South South Zonal Executive Committee.



The APC further said that whatever position Timi Frank holds or canvasses is done in his personal capacity and has no bearing on the APC.