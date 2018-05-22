Tailor bags 2 weeks imprisonment for stealing N150,000

A 41-year-old tailor, Idris Amusan, who pleaded guilty to stealing N150,000 from his colleague, was on Tuesday sentenced to two weeks imprisonment by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

“I don’t have money to pay back to the complainant, I have spent it on women,” Amusan told the court while pleading for leniency.

He was arraigned on a count charge of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. A. Famobiwo, sentenced Amusan to two weeks imprisonment, without an option of fine.

Famobiwo advised the convict to focus on his job so that he would make a living from it.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Esther Adesulu, told the court that the convict committed the offence on May 15, at 2.00p.m, at No. 18, Italagba St., off Agarawu Street, Lagos Island.

She said that the convict stole N150,000 belonging to the complainant, Mrs Raimat Babatunde.

“The complainant is a seamstress who allowed the accused to use her shop to make some clothes.

“The accused used the opportunity to steal the said sum kept inside the shop,” Adesulu told the court.

She said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)