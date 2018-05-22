Iwobi confident Super Eagles will perform at World Cup

Lagos – As the Super Eagles take on Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid, in a friendly, the team’s forward, Alex Iwobi, says they will perform creditably at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The friendly match, tagged “GOtv MAX Cup’’, sponsored by Multichoice Nigeria, will be played at the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday evening.

Iwobi, who plays for the Arsenal FC of London, called “The Gunners’’, speaking in Uyo that he was confident of Nigeria’s capability ahead in the World Cup.

The player, who arrived in Uyo on Monday aboard Peace Airlines in the company of his father, Chuka, also said that playing in the World Cup was a dream come true for him.

Iwobi said that he was glad to be among the selected players and expressed the confidence of doing well for Nigeria.

“We are going to work hard to qualify from the Group D that has two time champions, Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

“It’s a tough group but there is no reason to fear as with good teamwork we shall make it,’’ he said.

Other players in Uyo for the GOtv MAX Cup, include Ola Aina, Ogenyi Onazi, Elderson Echejiele, Junior Lokosa, William Trost-Ekong and Ikechukwu Ezenwa. (NAN)