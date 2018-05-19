Photos: Royal Wedding

From Meghan Markle’s solo walk up the aisle to marry Prince Harry to celebrity guests and a fiery sermon, here are photos from Saturday’s royal wedding:
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. / AFP
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down the west steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Andrew Matthews
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the The Ascot Landau carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex get into the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 to start their wedding procession. / AFP PHOTO
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) ride in the Ascot Landau Carriage at the start of their procession after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and US fiancee of Britain’s Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL /
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and US fiancee of Britain’s Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL /
Related