PDP youth leader debunks name on Delta APC Exco list

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ughelli South, Taiga Ojiyovwi, has lamented the appearance of his name as Senatorial Youth Leader (Central) on the Prophet Jones Erue led executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday, Ojiyovwi said he was shocked when he started receiving calls from his political allies from the PDP within and outside the state accusing him of betraying his party, the PDP.

He said: “I was surprised when I bought a copy of Vanguard newspaper dated May, 21 only for me to see my name on page 23 as APC Youth Leader (Central). This is not only ridiculous, but it is the height of political recklessness.

“This has caused me untold embarrassment having been tagged as a betrayal of our great party which I have labored for from 1999 till date.

“As a founding member of the PDP, I want to use this opportunity to assure my political leaders and families that I remain a loyal member of the PDP and at no time did I envisage to defect to the APC as stated in the publication.”