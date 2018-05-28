Nigeria, Congo DR Friendly: Super Eagles played with caution- Disu

Aftermath of the stalemate 1-1 match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Congo DR, former Nigeria Coach, Tunde Disu has said that the Eagles played with caution to avoid injuries.

Disu made the observation when he spoke on his assessment of the Eagles performance.

The Friendly match between the Super Eagles and Simba played at the Adokiye Aniesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt had ended one goal apiece.

The Defender William Troost-Ekong scored for Nigeria in the 14th minute while DR Congo levelled in the 78th minute through Ngulugu.

Disu said that the Nigerian players tried their best as the DR Congo team were not push over.

”The team must have played with caution to avoid injuries. This is last minutes to the World Cup and the coach was cautious too by not using Mikel Obi.

”The team from Congo came with determination to win the match but we must be watchful too. Wilfred Ndidi was not in the match because of injury but he is one of our regulars.

”Having Fransis Uzoho in goal also speaks volumes of the coach’s mind on his goalkeeping preferences.

”It is a tough match but it is also a good test for us, I hope that the coach would have made up his mind on those going to the World Cup now, ” he said. (NAN)