Niece sets uncle ablaze in Lagos

A 39-year-old woman, Sholade Adegoke, who allegedly set her uncle ablaze over refusal to move out of her apartment, was on Thursday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Adegoke, who resides at No. 23, Oyenuga St., Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ikechukwu Edumodior, told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 12, at the same address.

Edumodior said the accused had told her uncle, Mr. Ibikunle Akinpelu, who was looking for accommodation, to occupy a two bedroom at Onyenuga Street for a period of time.

He stated that the accused explained to her uncle early in 2017 that she needed to rent out the apartment and insisted that he should move out before the end of the year.

The prosecutor said the accused, who was tired of waiting for her uncle to move out, had confidently walked into her uncle’s room, poured a keg of petrol on him and immediately lit a match that set him on fire.

He added that neighbours who saw her with a match and the keg reported the incident at the police station.

The prosecutor noted that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.I Adelaja, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Adelaja adjourned the case until June 11, for trial.