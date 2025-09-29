DSS arraigns Kaduna activist, Sultan, over alleged extortion, intimidation

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday arraigned a Kaduna-based social media activist, Abubakar Muhammad, popularly known as Sultan, before a Magistrates’ Court in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Muhammad was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Muhammad Musa on a two-count charge of alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication, contrary to the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Prosecution Counsel told the court that the charges followed a petition from one Hafsat Yusuf-Paki, who alleged that the defendant used fake social media accounts to threaten and demand payments from her in cryptocurrency and through a vendor.

“The complainant alleged that the accused threatened to leak her indecent pictures if she refused to comply, and also issued kidnap threats,” the prosecutor said.

He added that while investigations did not establish evidence of kidnap, there was a prima facie case of extortion and criminal intimidation, leading to the arraignment.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution applied for his remand in a correctional facility, but the court granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate ruled that the sureties must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 16 in the Kaduna State Civil Service, and must provide passport photographs and bank statements showing a balance of at least ₦1 million.

The court clarified that no cash deposit was required, but the bail sum would be forfeited if the defendant failed to appear for trial.

The case was adjourned until October 6, 2025, for the continuation of the hearing.

The defendant was arrested on Saturday at Rigachikun, where investigators reportedly recovered social media handles, digital footprints, and payment records allegedly linked to the offence.

