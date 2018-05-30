Nestle restates commitment to youth development

By Favour Ikede

THE Managing Di-rector of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mauricio Alarcon has restated the company’s commitment to youth development in the country.

Alarcon disclosed this at the 20th Milo Secondary School sponsored basketball championship in Lagos, where he reiterated the company’s commitment to youth development through sports.

In addition, he said: “Nestle has been at the forefront of helping to improve livelihoods of individuals and families in the communities where it operates while ensuring the long-term success of our business, a principle we call creating shared value.”

Speaking further, Alarcon stated: “Nestlé firmly believes that sports provide opportunities for developing qualities including leadership skills, ability to work in a team, perseverance, courage, self-belief, and respect and so has been at the forefront of sports development in Nigeria for over two decades.”