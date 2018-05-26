Former Kogi state Gov’s wife opens recording studio

•Charges youths to shun violence, prioritise skills acquisition

By Gabriel Ewepu

FORMER Kogi State Governor’s wife, Faridah Wada, has called on youths across the country to shun all forms of violence and prioritise skills acquisition for a better future.

Wada made the call during the opening ceremony of a recording studio, TW Records Studio, in Abuja.

She said young people have all it takes to achieve their desired dreams without waiting for the government to give them jobs, but rather explore by acquiring basic skills to keep afloat.

She said: “Any person who never made mistakes has never tried anything new. I encourage the youths to acquire basic skills to make them self-reliant.

“We make bold to tell our artistes that everybody is a genius and all that is valuable in human society depends on opportunity for development.

“TW Records Studio is equipped with state- of-the-art facilities and will offer youths the opportunity to showcase their talents in the entertainment industry.”

According to the former first lady who also is the Chief Executive Officer of TW Records, maintained that the studio was built out of the passion she has for music and in order to promote and project youths’ talents in the entertainment industry based on creativity, innovation and optimism to maximise available opportunities through skills that would make them useful to themselves and the country.

“At TW Records, we have learned that imagination is more important than knowledge because knowledge is limited while imagination encircles the world.

“The studio would present job opportunities to develop crafts, dreams and aspirations for the teeming youths in the country,” she stated.

In his assertion, former Governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada, passionately appealed to young people across the country to channel their talents into useful ventures that would make them fulfilled including music, drama and other areas untapped in the entertainment industry that would contribute to the development of the society.

Wada also encouraged young people to be committed to take over leadership of the country. However, he said they are to make it work through show of resilience and determination.

“If you want to succeed and be a leader, you must be focused, disciplined, hardworking, tolerant and dedicated towards your goals. In every difficulty, there are opportunities and I urge the youths to learn skills like drama, music and entertainment to develop themselves and be useful to the society.

“TW Studio is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will offer youths the opportunity to showcase their talents in the entertainment industry,” Wada said.

The former Kogi number one citizen also urged the government to come up with programmes that would holistically address current challenges facing the youths, hence add value to their lives and make them have a sense of belonging.

Notable personalities at the occasion include, former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Captain Hosa Wells, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Amb. Ifeanyi Ifedi, Chairman, Aluminum Smelting Company of Nigeria, ASCON, Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Local Content, Chief Vince Osawe, and others.