Edo APC holds state congresses today

By Simon Ebegbulem

THE leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State embarked on marathon meetings yesterday with a view to ensuring a successful state congress of the party.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that majority of the members of the state Executive Councils including the state chairman, Anselm Ojezua, state secretary, Lawrence Okah and the state Youth leader valentine Asuen may return. The party in the state had embarked on consensus and harmonization since the commencement of the congress with a view to having a hitch free exercise. As at the time of this report, the committee members handling the exercise had arrived the state and held meetings with members of the state Exco.

The state Secretary of the party, Mr Lawrence Okah, who told journalists that the party was ready for the state congresses, said ¨ all arrangements had been made to ensure a successful congress. You know in Edo state we have capable leaders in Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who is the Caucus leader of the party in the state.

¨If you observe, we have adopted a pattern that was welcomed by all party members that is consensus and harmonization. We go for harmonization in areas where the leaders disagree and always encourage an open congress where there was total disagreement. And that was why you observed that our congresses had been peaceful.

And that is the same thing you are going to witness on Saturday. It is still going to be a consensus , that is why you see the leaders holding meetings upon meetings across the 18 local Government Areas. APC is a progressive party so we allow everybody to contribute to the discussions and at the end of the day the majority will have their way. So we are fully on course¨ he stated.