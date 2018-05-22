Eagles not scared of Atletico — Olorunleke

Akwa United keeper, Ojo Olorunleke said the home-based Super Eagles will not be rolled over by visiting Atletico Madrid in today’s friendly at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The former youth international was one of the 20 players invited by coach Salisu Yusuf for the clash with the LaLiga giants.

“I am very glad and want to dedicate this opportunity given me to God,” Olorunleke told Goal. “It will be a great privilege for me to face Atletico Madrid. Getting an invitation to play against such a club with high repute means something precious which I’ll live to cherish.

“They [Atletico] are a very good and formidable team which we have to respect but at the same time, we are not going to be scared of them. I am very certain it’s going be a great match.

“I’m confident we will get a positive result if we give our all in the match. We remain the giant of African and can defeat them with the right attitude and approach to the game.”