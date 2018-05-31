Cultists kill one in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—ONE person was, last Tuesday, killed by unidentified gunmen in the Ojokor area of Ughelli, Delta State, in what sources described as a cult-related attack.

Though details of the deceased could not be ascertained at press time, eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident disclosed that he was shot twice by his assailants, who immediately fled the scene of the incident thereafter.

One of the eyewitnesses, a resident in the area, told Vanguard that the incident occurred at about 2p.m., adding “we heard gunshots in the area only to be told that some cultists shot a boy who was drinking with others at a bar.

“He was shot in the head and later confirmed dead on his way to the hospital.”