Chelsea shelve plans for new stadium

Premier League giants Chelsea on Thursday announced they had shelved plans for a new 60,000-seater stadium in London due to an “unfavourable investment climate”.

Chelsea vs Man United
Chelsea’s English defender Gary Cahill lifts the trophy as Chelsea players celebrate their win after the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London on May 19, 2018.
Chelsea won the game 1-0. / AFP PHOTO

“Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold,” the club said in a statement.

“No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur.

“The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision,” it added.

“The decision was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate.”

The club was looking to build the new stadium on the current Stamford Bridge site, and planned to moved in by 2021.


