Battle for soul of Imo APC intensifies, as parallel executives emerge

By Gbenga Oke & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—Governor Rochas Okorocha’s camp yesterday installed an acting chairman of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Chris Oguoma.

This came as Senator Chris Anyanwu has chided the governor over his account of her eight year stint as senator, saying the governor should be man enough to put his house in order instead of throwing punches all about.

This is even as enraged youths in Egbuoma community in Oguta local government area of Imo state said to be on revenge mission, set ablaze houses and injured some villagers.



It was gathered that the installation of a new chairman by Okorocha’s camp took place at the party’s secretariat in Owerri where his loyalists stormed the party’s office to partake in the installation ceremony.

It will be recalled that the police cordoned off the party’s secretariat after it was set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

The emergence of a factional chairman of the party is coming when the Imo state government had gone to court to challenge the validity of the APC congress conducted in the state.

Among the dignitaries at the party’s secretariat were Okorocha’s anointed governorship aspirant in APC, Mr. Uche Nwosu, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ugonna Ozuigbo among other lawmakers of APC extraction, as well as proponents of the Rescue Mission Government of Okorocha.

Senator Anyanwu’s assertion followed Governor Okorocha’s response to an interview published in Vanguard where the broadcast journalist turned media entrepreneur had said that Imo people would take back their state from Okorocha.

Responding to insinuations of poor performance on her part in a press statement issued by her special assistant, Mr. Emmanuel Onuoha, Anyanwu said that contrary to his claim, her radio station came on air well before she entered the political fray.

“Governor Okorocha should be man enough to put his house in order and stop looking for punch bags to ventilate his self-inflicted losses. Senator Anyanwu does not believe in making frivolous statements. She is a stateswoman that weighs her words carefully and understands the power of the media. She will not speak now.

Vanguard gathered yesterday that the suspected youths were aggravated on hearing that one of their members which name was given as Okwudiri Ugwubueze was dead.

According to a story narrated to Vanguard, the deceased had an altercation with his extended family members over a land matter.

“Days after the encounter, some suspected assassins said to have been recruited by one Lazarus stormed Ugwubueze’s house where he was shot severally.

“Hearing the gunshots, some villagers rushed Ugwubueze to a local hospital where he was receiving medication.

“But noticing that his condition was deteriorating, Ugwubueze was transferred to another hospital called Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where he could not survive the injuries sustained as a result of the bullet wounds.

“The development culminated to violence and burning down of houses of those supposedly linked to the death of Okwudiri.”

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem who confirmed the incident said the police had restored nomalcy in the area, adding that investigation on the incident had commenced.

According to the PPRO, “An Egbuoma community in Oguta local government, one Lazarus Echeaeulanwa, who has been having issues with one Okwudiri Ugwubueze, in the past.

“The Lazarus, assaulted Okwudiri and injured him, which the police investigated the matter and charged him to court. He was reminded in prison custody.

“That week, when he was released from prison custody he threatened to kill Okwudiri, and consequently he shot him with a gun. Okwudiri was rushed to hospital where he was taken treatment.

“And just yesterday, the report was that the from Oguta police station, that he died in the hospital.

“As result angry mob, in the community invaded the house of Lazarus, and set it ablaze, several other houses were set ablaze, in reprisal attack, but the police have restore nomalcy in the affected area.

“The commissioner of police Imo state, Dazuki Galadanji, has directed thorough investigation should be carried out and those who have taken laws into their hands be brought to book. The suspects Lazarus, is on the run and the commissioner of police has directed he should be arrested.”