The Bye-Election to fill the vacant Ngor Okpala State Constituency seat at the Imo State House of Assembly began as scheduled at 8 am across the constituency.

The early voting is credited to the early arrival of election materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As of 7 am Wazobia Politics observed the arrival of materials across most polling units with INEC staff setting up polling booths for the most anticipated election of the year in Imo State.

The bye-election is being viewed as a litmus test of the popularity of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma and his Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his ouster of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on the 14th of January 2020. The PDP has since then accused the Governor of being unpopular.

The main contestants in today’s Bye-Election are Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emeka Nwachukwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Christopher Nwaiwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Reports from the camp of the PDP as widely reported in the Constituency suggest that the fractured relationship and leadership tussle between chieftains of the PDP in Imo State, former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, the current National Secretary of the PDP may take a toll on its performance at today’s election.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that a faction of the PDP has endorsed and thrown its weight behind the candidate of APGA Christopher Nwaiwu. The outcome of the endorsement will be seen at the end of today’s election.