Imo: As 17 guber candidates battle, Survey group gives APC 15 LGAs, PDP 6 LGAs, LP 4 LGAs

By Chinonso Alozie

As seventeen governorship candidates battle to wrestle power from incumbent governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, a survey group on Friday released an opinion survey report and gave Uzodimma control of 15 local government areas of Imo state, out of 27 LGAs surveyed.

This was according to the project Director of the group, concept masters Mrs Emmanuella Elendu, while briefing newsmen in Owerri, on the forthcoming November 11, 2023 governorship election.

She also, put the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, in control of six local government areas of Imo state. While that of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, to have upper hand in four council areas.

According to her, “Out of a total number of 88,564 registered voters who were randomly selected and interviewed across the 27 LGAs in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC emerged the most favoured having been voted by 33,763 respondents representing 38.1% of people who expressed their passionate desire to return him to continue steering the Imo Seat of governance for another four years.

“Senator Hope Uzodinma emerged the most favoured in 15 out of 25 LGAs where the survey held and identified the LGAs as Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ideato South, Ihitte/Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Isu, Mbaitoli, Ngor-Okpala and Nkwerre. Other areas in the net of APC according to the survey include; Njaba, Nwangele, Oguta, Okigwe, Onuimo, Orlu and Oru West LGAs. Giving further run down on how the candidates fared in the survey.”

Also, according to the survey, “On the PDP, governorship candidate, Senator Sanuel Anyanwu, who came second in the over-all survey scale with 23,622 respondent representing 26.7% pitching their tent with him as their favorite for the 2023 Imo governorship seat. The survey also showed that Senator Anyanwu came tops in the following 6 LGAs: Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ideato North, Ikeduru, Ohaji Egbema and Owerri West.”

While on the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, she said: “Senator Athan Achonu was favoured by 20,891 respondents representing 23.6% he also emerged the favorite in 4 LGAs namely: Ehime Mbano, Obowo, Owerri Municipal and Owerri North.”

They added that “The candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Alliance (AA) Mr Tony Ejiogu amd retired General Ogunewe were favoured by 4,824 respondents and 3,190 respondents representing 5.4% and 3.6% respectively.”