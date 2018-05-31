Asaba 2018: No media accreditation extension

There will be no extension for accreditation of journalists hoping to be a part of the Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships organisers have warned.

In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, the Head of Media and Publicity for the Asaba 2018 championship, he reiterated that there will be no extension to the June 30 deadline date announced when the accreditation process officially opened nearly two months ago.

According to Thomas, the Local Organsing Committee are working round the clock to ensure that all accredited journalists are provided with an enabling environment to make them carry out their duties outwithout any form of stress. The accreditation process can be easily done by visiting http://caaasaba 2018.com.ng/ media-accreditation/ to fill the form online.