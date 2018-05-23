Akande expresses concern over APC’s parallel congresses

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande, yesterday, expressed concern that the conduct of parallel congresses could affect the party’s fortunes in 2019 general elections.

Akande, a former governor of Osun State, spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, after the launch of a 640-page autobiography of a former leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Chief Wole Oke, entitled “Omopeninun: The Myth, The Reality.”

When asked for his thought on the fractionalisation of the party arising from the congresses, Akande said: “I think the National Executive Committee of the party is going to sort it out depending on the circumstances of each state.

“It ought not to have happened. Now that it has happened, it is the duty of the national executive council to look at it and say this one is genuine or the other one is causing parallel congress.”

And when prodded on the possible effects of the development on the fortunes of APC at the 2019 polls, he said: “The crisis will definitely affect the fortune of any party. But it is the duty of the party that it controls it.”