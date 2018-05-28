In Adamawa: 3 men exhume 7-yr-old girl’s corpse, cut off head for N5m

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Three young men have been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command in Tashan-Baba village in Mapeo district of Jada Local Government Area of the state for allegedly exhuming and cutting off the head of corpse to sell for N5,000,000.

It was gathered that a seven-year-old girl, Blessing Johnson, of the same village, had earlier died and was buried at the village’s burial ground.

Days after, one of the suspects, Muka’ilu Ishaya, who confessed to be a local butcher, dug up her grave and severed the head.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest in Yola, explained that the three arrested suspects—Yunusa Audi, Dauda Babale and Muka’ilu Ishaya— confessed to the crime.

He said the suspects disclosed that they were contracted by one Mr. Bakari of Karlahi village in Fufore Local Government Area to get him a fresh human head for N5,000,000.

According to him, preliminary investigation has revealed that it was the butcher, Muka’ilu Ishaya, that was contracted by the two other suspects, Yunusa Audi and Dauda Babale, for the job.

He agreed, knowing that late Blessing had just been buried.

The police spokesman said the principal suspect, Bakari of Karlahi village, has escaped but that the Police are on his trail, noting that the three suspects will be charged to court today.