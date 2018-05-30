Biafra Sit at home directive: Partial compliance in Enugu

…BNG launches transition govt

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THERE is no less than 60 percent compliance in Enugu state and environs to the sit at Home order issued by the Pro-Biafra groups to commemorate the declaration of Biafra state by late leader, Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu on May 30, 1967.

The compliance came as one of the Pro-Biafra groups, the Biafra National Guard, BNG, said it has launched a transitional government.

Although some markets were quite opened for businesses, however, just few traders or buyers were seen in the vicinity.

Almost all the markets in Enugu capital city were affected by the exercise. They include Ogbete, Timber, Artisan, coal camp spear parts markets, among others. Even the street shop keepers were not as functional as obtained in normal days.

Also, some civil servants failed to report to work, citing fear of unknown and transportation hiccups.

Commercial transportation was not in full swing even though there was no enforcement on anybody or groups to comply with the Biafra directive.

An auto electrician at Coal Camp markets, who gave his name as simply, Mr. Izuchukwu told Vanguard, that he prepared to come out for business but could not find transportation from his Agbani road residence. “So I went back to stay at home. Tomorrow we continue with work,” he said.

The Enugu state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu told Vanguard that both himself and the state commissioner for Police, Danmallam Mohammed, patrolled the metropolis without seeing any trouble anywhere.

He said there were activities in the city as markets were open and the state calm. “If there is anybody that doesn’t want to come out, I cannot go to their homes to force them out but there is no restriction on anybody,” he stated.

Some other people interviewed said they shifted their appointments from Wednesday just because they knew there would be hiccups in their appointments, particularly about transportation.

Meanwhile, the Biafra National Guard, BNG, has said that it used the auspices of the Biafra Day to launch a transitional government, noting that the sit-at-home directive is a mark of respect and acceptance of the government of Biafra by the people.

Spokesman of BNG, Nsikak Apkan said the Biafran Transitional Government will continue to oversee affairs pending when their leader shall make a live broadcast.

Nsikak Apkan, in a statement released in Enugu, revealed that the unveiling of the new government was for effective and speedy restoration of Biafra through Biafran Shadow Government.

Apkan noted that 30th of May of every year was a day people of Biafra have chosen to sit at home in memory of their loved ones who died in what he described as the act of genocide perpetrated by the Nigeria government.

Apkan noted that in launching Biafran Transitional Government, “the people of Biafra make neither war, nor peace, with the state or people of Nigeria. Rather, we exercise a Natural right, a Popular right, a Political right, and a right supported by United Nations Organization Charter and International Laws- the right to Self-determination.”