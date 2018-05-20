Come, do more, Itsekiri students beg Emmanuel Uduaghan

The National Association of Itsekiri Students (NAIS) has encouraged the former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan to go to the senate and do more towards empowering the youths of Delta south Senatorial District.



The group, made this appeal when they paid a courtesy call to Dr. Uduaghan in his Warri residence over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Jeffrey Iwerebor, thanked the former governor for welcoming them despite his busy schedule.

The president, Comrade Esimaje who led other members described the former governor as a leader of Delta South, a passionate lover of students and their welfare.

The student leader thanked him for taking care of Delta State students’ welfare through prompt payment of bursary and sustenance of the First Class Scholarship programme throughout his administration, which saw about 1,732 Delta State students further their education in various tertiary institutions abroad.

He said such commitment to education deserves accolades and that was one of the reasons Itsekiri students decided to pay him a courtesy call as a form of acknowledgement and encouragement to do more.

The Itsekiri student leader opined that Delta Sate students recognize this feat as one of the remarkable strides of his administration.

Responding, Dr. Uduaghan said developing the human capacity of young people was one sure way of preparing youths to become worthy leaders of tomorrow.

He said such philosophy was the driving force behind the First Class Scholarship programme, state bursary scheme, free WASC registration and the Edu Marshall programme initiated by his government to mentally equip young Deltans as building blocks of a strong young economy.

Dr. Uduaghan emphasized the need for them to stay neutral and not to be political tools for politicians in the coming general elections.