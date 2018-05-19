Begho to speak on how best to promote innovation, entrepreneurship in Africa in South Korea

The Chief Executive Officer of Future Software Resources Limited, Nkemdilim Begho, will join Heads of African State, delegations of 80 member countries, international organizations, government establishments, public corporations, private businesses, financial institutions, press, among others in South Korea to tell the story of how best to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Begho will be speaking at two conferences in South Korea – KOAFEC 2018 and the African Development Bank Meeting 2018, alongside other leading voices in Africa including Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board Chair, Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, between 21st May, 2018 through 25th at the BEXCO, Busan.

Speaking ahead of the events, Begho, a strong promoter of software in Nigeria told newsmen that Africa has a lot of potential in embracing and leap-frogging smart infrastructure, as well as building strategic economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

The KOAFEC 2018 panel discussion, according to her, would focus on how smart infrastructure can contribute to Africa’s socio-economic transformation in the areas such as energy, transportation, agriculture, sustainable environment, health, education, e-government, ICT, etc.

Panelists include: Mr. Amadou Hott, Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, African Development Bank, Ms. Nkemdilim Begho, CEO, Future Software Resources Ltd, Mr. John Tanui, Chief Executive Officer, Konza Technopolis Development Authority, Mr. Sérgio Pimenta, Vice President for Africa & MENA, International Finance Corporation, Mr. Mark Hyung-Joon Kim, Executive Vice President, Korea Telecom and Mr. Young-hoon Chang,Executive Director, EDCF Group, The Export-Import Bank of Korea.

According to the software guru who is one of the leading women in ICT in Nigeria, her discussion would focus on how software and IT Consultancy service providers like Future Software Resources Limited can be involved in the development of smart infrastructure in Africa. Key talking points include: IT Consultancy Services, Development of end user applications and interfaces, Driving Digital inclusion, Inclusive Content creation and development in local languages, Digital Marketing to engage with the citizens to drive adoption rates, Capacity Development to increase skilled labour and ensure self-sustainability of the smart infrastructure, among others are among key touchpoints.

The panellists of the second panel at the African Development Bank Meeting will be dealing with how best to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

The panel, she explained would focus on the current status of startups in Africa and the future plans for expanding innovation and entrepreneurship on the continent.

Begho who has represented Nigeria in other global forums to tell the story of how best Nigeria can retool Nigeria, said that the key objective on the second panel would contribute to innovation that raises productivity and growth, leading to job creation and poverty reduction in developing countries.

The discussion, according to her, would will focus on the need for the 4th Industrial Revolution and Entrepreneurship, role of Public – Private sector to activate innovation and entrepreneurship, International Cooperation to expand join ventures, exchange of Technology and Human Resources of companies in Africa, current status of startups in Africa and action plan, strategies for Startups and Scale-ups, role of young African Entrepreneurs and ways of shared growth and sustainability between Africa and Asia

Panelists will include Connyong Jennifer Moon, Chief Anchor, Arirang TV Network, Patrick Vermeulen, Professor and Academic Director, Radboud University, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board Chair, Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, Hanan Morsy and Director, Macroeconomic Forecasting and Research, AfDB.