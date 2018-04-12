Wike sad as NYSC members bow out without 6 dead colleagues

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has expressed sadness at the death of six members among 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC , whose service year in Rivers state came to a close Thursdrday.



At the passing out ceremony in Port Harcourt, a grieving Governor Wike, represent by Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kobani, said, “Report reaching me indicate we lost six of our corps members to the cold hand of death. May their would rest in perfect peace”

To those who successfully finished the service year, Wike acknowledged, “Your distinguished services greatly impacted the social economic landscape of Rivers, your pivotal place in our quest for sustainable development noteworthy through the community development services of the scheme.

“Now faced with seeking gainful employment, I advise you apply yourself to the practical self employment lessons you were exposed through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development Programme in course of the service year as white collar jobs are no longer available to all employable Nigerians. Be self reliant”

Rivers State Coordinator, NYSC, Sunday Aroni, acknowledged the governor’s contribution towards the growth of the scheme, particularly on Wike’s administration’s support to ongoing expansion of camp facilities at the NYSC Permanent Orientation in Rivers.

Overall, 2550 corps members successfully passed out on the on the affected stream while 24 remain on extended service to face various disciplinary measured for various misconduct in course of their duties, just as two distinguished members won awards for meritorious service.

