APC ‘ll take Buhari to court if he does not seek re-election – Ganduje

By Nwafor Sunday

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday said that his party will sue President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to re-contest for the forthcoming election.

He disclosed this in Abuja while chatting with journalists on Friday. According to him, “APC governors want Mr President to continue. I am happy that it is not the president that said he wants to continue, it is the people that are saying continue but Mr President has not made up his mind yet.

“When he came to Kano, I told him that any time he decides not to contest, we will take him to court. Kano state government will take him to court any time he decides not to contest. So we are waiting for him.

“In this country, we saw presidents who spent billions of naira for third term, Some spent billions of naira in order to go for third term.”

Speaking on tenure elongation, Ganduje opined, “So for those who thought they would be able to continue, we said no and so I think Mr President finally hit the nail on the head, by saying that he is not in favour of any tenure elongation.

“Tenure elongation is undemocratic, it may lead us to litigation which will not be good for the party and we are happy that we have convinced the few governors that were for the elongation and on Monday we hope to have our NEC meeting where the previous decision will be reversed.

“By then timetable will be out for congresses at the ward level, congress at local government level, congress at the state level and finally convention at the national level.”

“I am convinced that I too will seek for second term and people are also urging me to do so. Eventually, it will be left to the people to decide whether I am well qualified or not”, he finally said.