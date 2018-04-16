Unity Bank boosts youth empowerment with UniFi

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

UNITY Bank Plc has introduced a new product, UniFi, aimed at creating empowerment for youths nationwide.

The bank also presented three winners of the UniFiers initiative cheques of N500, 000 seed capital, with the winners representing each of the three themes of the Unifier namely: the humanitarian, builder and lanterns.

Speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of the cheque presentation event held at the University of Lagos, Lagos, Executive Director Unity Bank, Ebenezer Kolawole, who represented the Managing Director, Unity Bank, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said: “UniFi is a youth product and we are trying to create it as a kind of product to empower the youths. At a time like this in the history of Nigeria, I think we really have to find a platform to build up our youths from the cradle, and thus give them empowerment from the life after education.”

On his part, the General Manager, Products and Channels Directorate, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo explained that the UniFi was one of the bank’s innovative ways of assisting the youths in achieving their dreams.

“It is a youth banking proposition that is focused on using digital channels to achieve your dreams. As much of what we are doing, we also have an initiative that we call UniFiers. The UniFiers is built around three different themes, humanitarian, builder and lanterns. Out of these themes we have a lot of people putting in their plans on social media and people vote for them and we have a winner in each theme. Each of these winners is having a seed capital of N500, 000. The winners will be unveiled and will be given their cheques.

“We are taking this product around the country. The first batch is to run in about six universities. We took it from University of Lagos. We are going to launch the product in six geopolitical zones and we hope that at the end of it all we have also added our input on the growth of the youth.”