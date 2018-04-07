UI Senate orders immediate closure of Alexander Brown Hall

Ibadan – The Academic Board of College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, has ordered the immediate closure of the Alexander Brown Hall until further notice.



The University Registrar, Mr Olujimi Olukoya, via a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday, said the decision was taken by the academic board on Friday.

Olukoya said the board in the meeting considered the situation report with respect to students’ agitation, regarding an upward review of the professional training and accommodation fees as approved by the senate.

“In view of the security threat that the students’ action may pose, the board, therefore, recommended an immediate closure of the Alexander Brown Hall until further notice with a review of the situation in two weeks.

“Consequently, the vice-chancellor, on behalf of senate has approved the recommendation of the Academic Board of the College.

“Students resident in the Alexander Brown Hall are, therefore, directed to vacate the hall on or before 12noon of Saturday, 7 April, 2018.”

The students’ resident in the Alexander Brown Hall had on April 6, staged a protest over increase in the accommodation fees as approved by the senate. (NAN)