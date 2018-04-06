Ugwuanyi empowers 750 trainees with seed fund

By Chinedu Adonu

THERE was wild jubilation in Enugu, yesterday, as 536 trainees of the second batch of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Skill Acquisition Programme of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration instantly received alert of N100,000 seed money each from the state government to assist them start off their various businesses after attending a one-year free vocational training.

The 536 trainees were among the 750 participants chosen from the 17 local government areas of the state and enrolled by the state government under its SDGs programme as an empowerment intervention scheme designed to alleviate the suffering of the people of the state through learning of a vocation that would enable each of them develop a career in life. They were trained in tailoring, hairdressing, barbing and aluminum works.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony in Enugu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who was represented by her Sector Director, Pharm. Yahaya Hamza, commended Governor Ugwuanyi “for being SDGs friendly and creating enabling environment for achieving the SDGs goals.”