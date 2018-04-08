Sowore battles Shittu over 2019 ambition

The Minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, and the Publisher of Saharareporters and 2019 presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore were locked in a ‘verbal war’ over Sowore’s 2019 ambition during a radio programme on Saturday in Ibadan.

Minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu in the video told Omoyele Sowore that the presidency of Nigeria is not for people like him and calling him a noise maker, a day dreamer. and that he is inconsequential in Nigerian politics

Shittu further asked him to go and start from a counselor.

Sowore in his speech said “Your government has failed us, I am a giant that is going to kick you out of power in 2019.”

“I am consequential because you came to power on my back, on our back… on the back of young people who invested a lot of hope.”

Sowore further said that he is sure that the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and his party will lose power come 2019 even in Oyo state.

‘It not going to be about money in 2019 money failed them in 2014 Jonathan had the biggest war chest in 2014, ….