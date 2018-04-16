Senator re-assures constituents of dividends of democracy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—In fulfillment of his campaign promises Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has reiterated his commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the people in his constituency aimed at adding values to lives.

Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, made the remarks during an inspection tour of various intervention projects he sponsored in the 2017 budget, within the senatorial district.

The senator, who wished the funding had come earlier, seized the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to ensuring that the people of the 98 wards of Lagos East enjoy the benefits of democracy in the tangible form.

Ashafa stated that “This is just an inspection tour of the projects requested by my constituents which I facilitated in the 2017 Appropriation Act. I would have hoped that the projects were completed earlier but then the funding for some of the projects just came recently, as I have been informed by the contractors on site.”

Notable All Progressives Congress, APC Party faithful in attendance included: Elder Lateef Sangosanya (L.G.A Chairman), Mrs Funke Ogun (Woman Leader), Hon.Sulaiman Yusuf( Former Executive.Secretary and Youth Leader) and Otunba Nurudeen Yusuf.