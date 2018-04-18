Secondus alleges FG, APC’s plot to frame him up

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, accused the Federal Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of a plot to frame him up with some fabrications.

According to Secondus, the plot is to distract him from leading his party into the 2019 general elections.

He said since the matter for which he was being vilified was already before a court of competent jurisdiction, the ruling party should grant the court the liberty to adjudicate on same, instead of resorting to what he described as media trial of enemies in APC-led administration.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, the PDP boss expressed his unalloyed commitment to the task of rebuilding the party, vowing never to allow himself to be distracted by the ruling party.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the media office of the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has been drawn to the desperation of the federal government and its ruling, All Progressives Congress, APC to frame him up with some blatant fabrications ostensibly to distract him from carrying out his responsibility of rebuilding his party.”

It also quoted Secondus as saying that the Federal Government and its agency could not agree on the manner he allegedly collected huge sums of money from the office of the former National Security Adviser.