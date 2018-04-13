Osinbajo launches Abia’s tele-health initiative

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has launched the Abia State Tele-Health Initiative, also known as “Dial -a-Doc-Direct” which provides the citizenry the opportunity of dialing and speaking with a doctor direct when they need medical attention.

Prof. Osinbajo, who commended the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, said it’s the responsibility of all levels of government to bring healthcare nearer and in the interest of the people.

He also commended Governor Ikpeazu for making a lasting impact in the life of Abians, noting that the governor is delivering affordable healthcare to the people of Abia State through modern technology.

According to him, “mobile phone serves as a means of delivering healthcare to the people especially the most vulnerable and downtrodden and ensures even communication with doctors through local language or dialects.

“Success or otherwise of the programme will depend largely on the willingness of the caregivers to take up issues and deal with them where and when necessary.”

Governor Ikpeazu described the initiative as a dream come true.

He said the initiative would improve life expectancy of Abia residents, describing it as “the future of healthcare delivery in Nigeria and Africa.

“What you are seeing here today is an exemplification of our desire to bring science and technology in healthcare.

“The doctors maintain the highest level of confidentiality of the patients as the Primary Health Centres are linked to all call centres.

“I call on Abians to treat the dial-a-doc direct cards as a lifeline, as the initiative will bring an end to years of high maternal and infant mortality rate,” he said.