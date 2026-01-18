IPOB urges Ndigbo to halt Orji Kalu, Deputy Speaker’s political alliance

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday warned Ndigbo and Abians in particular to halt what it called “Senator Orji Uzor Kanu and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s political alliance” if they want continued peace and prosperity of Eastern Nigeria and Abia State in particular.

The pro-Biafra group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled “Ndigbo must halt Orji Uzor Kalu and Benjamin Kalu and their political alliance, for the peace and prosperity of Eastern Nigeria and Abia State.

IPOB warned Abians, in particular, to beware of manipulative politicians from the state, allegedly led by its former Governor, Uzor Kalu, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Kalu, adding that they are on the journey to taking the state back to the grim eras that the present administration of Alex Otti brought them out of.

IPOB alleged that the intentions of some desperate All Progressives Congress (APC) politicians from South East and Abia State in particular are to snuff out the light that South East has seen, and the light Abia State is witnessing now, after 24 years of obscurity, the state witnessed from Orji Uzor Kalu to the immediate past administration in the state.

IPOB’s statement read, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the remarkable and indomitable leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, urge Ndigbo and especially the residents of Abia State, to prevent the manipulative politicians, led by Orji Uzor Kalu and Benjamin Kalu, from returning or reverting them to the grim eras of Abia State.”

“The intentions of these desperate APC politicians in Alaigbo are to snuff out the light that is now in Abia State, following 24 years of obscurity. Orji Uzor Kalu established a godfatherism network in Abia State and is involving other former governors to promote godfatherism networks in their own states.

“Orji Uzor Kalu and Benjamin Kalu’s styles of politics are deceitful. Abians should therefore watch them and ensure they face the consequences of deceitful politics. We in IPOB have labeled them as no-go individuals in the 2027 election that must be stopped.

“It is quite regrettable that individuals such as Orji Uzor Kalu, his sibling Mascot Kalu, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and other impressionable members of APC will unite as adversaries of advancement. These individuals, who ordinarily should be respected, have thrown caution and respect to the wind and have been involved in a disgraceful, macabre dance in the name of playing politics to stop Otti.

“They are trying to revert the South East States to their grim past. Rather than encouraging and enhancing the noticeable development initiatives of the current South East Nigeria, they are preoccupied with scheming to manipulate their return to power in 2027 and establish their party as the sole system. IPOB will obstruct them from this point forward.

“IPOB seeks individuals who will provide development and good leadership in South East and Abia State in particular, not those who want to have unrestricted access to the treasury of Abia State and the South East states. Such individuals are foes of the populace, and the virtuous citizens of South East must dismiss these malevolent politicians in a one-man party and spurn them.

“IPOB wishes to remind Orji Uzor Kalu and his APC party cohorts that late former Imo State Governor, Dee Sam Onunaka Mbakwe, ruled Imo State, Abia State, and parts of Ebonyi State with limited resources, receiving only 1 billion Naira to construct all the infrastructures he developed during his tenure as governor of these three states.

“More so, late Mbakwe ruled the three states 4 years, while Orji Uzor Kalu ruled Abia State for eight years without achieving anything in the state.

Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu served as a Governor for eight years. On his exit, he made his then Chief of Staff, Theodore Orji, Governor, who also ruled for six years with nothing to show for it.

“T.A Orji’s administration was referred to as a Government in a state of stupor due to the significant control of Orji Uzor Kalu and his family over him. Despite serving 6 years as Governor, T.A. Orji battled against Orji Uzor Kalu’s tyranny and liberated himself.

“Orji, while exiting office through the same godfatherism ring, installed Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. Nigerians can bear us witness that from Orji Kalu’s in 1999 to Ikpeazu’s 2023, Abia State was politically and economically drained to the brink of collapse; the state has never had it good as it is doing under Otti.

“These individuals who drained Abia to near comatose are now trying to bring Benjamin Kalu. The same individuals who devastated the lively Aba commercial city and compelled businesses to leave the State. Turned Aba and all towns of Abia State into a deserted area littered with trash and lacking accessible roads; they are desperate to grab the state.

“We are grateful that the tenure of Governor Otti has restored Abia State to its former glory. Within two years in power, Abia State has been restored to its former greatness, making Aba Enyi Mba City. Who in their right mind would want to let the jackals and vampire politicians lead them back to Egypt?

“In a rational nation, these unrepentant politicians ought to receive life sentences for plundering and ruining the pride of Alaigbo and Abia State. They want to use the Deputy Speaker, who, at the time, Uzor Kalu was misgoverning Abia. was in South Africa conducting his business, to scuttle the good governance going on now in Abia State.”

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