OFFA BANK ROBBERY: Seven suspects arrested

…Gov. Ahmed announces N5m bounty

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Police Commissioner,Mr Lawan Ado, said, yesterday, that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the Thursday bloody bank robbery attack in Offa.

Some police officers and residents had been killed by armed bandits in the coordinated attack while over N50m were said to have been carted away from affected banks.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed also announced N5 million for information that could lead to the arrest of the armed robbers.

Senate President Bukola Saraki , who paid a condolence visit to Offa, yesterday, called for the overhaul of the nation’s infrastructure in order to solve the problem of insecurity.

Ado, the CP, spoke at a press conference held at the police headquarters.

“ Seven suspects have been arrested, one at Igosun Road and six others at different locations in Offa. They are helping us in our investigation,” he said.

“The number of injured victims is yet to be ascertained as they are receiving treatment in different hospitals. “

The CP regretted that the robbers had killed 17 persons comprising nine policemen/women in the police station in Offa and eight residents in the streets /banks.

He added:” Five banks and one finance house were attacked.

“As callous and as unfortunate as the attack was,the casualty figure in the incident was 17 and not 30 as erroneously reported by some media platforms.

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered a full investigation and has directed his Intelligence Response Team and others to assist in getting all the hoodlums arrested”.