NDE resettles 5,400 trainees

By Precious Nicholas

THE Director General, National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Dr. Nasir Argungun, has directed that over 5,400 graduate-trainees under the Basic-National Open Apprenticeship Scheme, B-NOAS, programme trained in cosmetology be resettled.

The Director General stated that 150 beneficiaries from each state of the federation will be affected in the exercise.

Meanwhile, NDE Lagos State Coordinator, Mr. Adebowale Ologbenla, in a statement, said the Director General’s directive was a response to the growing unemployment in the country and to encourage technological development.

He said: “The 150 beneficiaries will cut across the three Senatorial Districts of each state. The resettlement kit for each of the 150 beneficiaries will be in the form of loan package.”

Ologbenla explained that the exercise is for cosmetology trainees, who formed 70 percent of B-NOAS beneficiaries, and that resettlement for those in trades such as barbing, GSM repair, bead stringing, soap making, insecticides/perfume, jelly and confectionaries will be disclosed later.