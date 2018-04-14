Methodist Church tasks Christians on peace, holiness

Yinka Ajayi

Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos Mainland has urged Christians to seek peace and holiness.

Speaking at the 24th Synod of the church organised by Igbobi Circuit, tagged: Strive for Peace and Holiness , the guest preacher, Mr. Adeolu Odugbemi, said: “For any nation to live right, it must strive for peace and holiness, because where there is envy and strife, there is confusion and evil. Anybody who raises strife is of the devil.

As a nation, Nigeria has to kill strife, for if we don’t kill, it will kill us as a nation. When Christians support strife, they unknowingly approve tribulation. And there cannot be blessings of God where there is strife”.

The preacher identified patience, love, humility, selflessness. as ways through which Christians can follow peace and holiness. “There is need for Christians to be patient with those whoirritate them the most and stop being self centred”, he said.

Odugbemi urged Christians to desist from engaging in carnal warfare but rather operate in love and humble themselves by ensuring the peace of others. “Christians should kill the spirit of war that some people are trying to raise. Christians should not be an initiator of crisis by opening the doors of confusion through their statements” . Odugbemi advised.

Meanwhile, Sir Bolaji Onabadejo, the diocesan lay President, told the congregation “ Peace has eluded us as a nation in various ways. We are aware of Boko Haram and herdsmen’s killings, maiming and burning down homes in villages across the country. These are signs of lack of peace.”

Bishop of the Diocese, Isaac Ayo Olawuyi, after the holy communion, prayed for the peace of God to reign across Nigeria.