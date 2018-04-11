Marketer, 19, arraigned for allegedly defacing public wall

Ikeja – A 19-year-old old networking marketer, Samuel Ogunyando Olaitan, who allegedly

defaced a public wall, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Samuel was also accused of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by defacing the wall of a property by writing on the wall, “New workers needed at Millennium Hotel”.

The accused, who lives on Santo Street, Abule-Egba, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of breach of peace.

According to the Prosecutor, Police Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode, the accused committed the offence on March 31 at 11.50 p. m. at Santos Avenue, Abule-Egba.

Ajibode said the accused, who sells GNLD products hid under the umbrella of Millennium Hotel to advertise and invite passersby to GNLD meetings.

The prosecution alleged that one of the residents in the area, Mr Mobolaji Sanusi, who is the Managing Director of Lagos State Signage of Advertisement Agency (LASAA), caught the accused while defacing the wall and handed him over to the Police.

He said the Lagos State Government frowned at public walls defacement and had spent a lot of money on advocacy meant to dissuade such inimical acts.

“The act is prohibited by LASAA enabling laws. It is also against the law and environmental aesthetics of Lagos State.

“The apprehension of the accused had revealed that some companies are behind the illegal defacement of public walls,” Ajibode told the court.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, while the Magistrate, Mrs G. O. Anifowoshe, granted him a bail of N5, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The offence contravened Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The section prescribes a six months imprisonment or a fine of N90, 000 for offenders.

Anifowoshe adjourned the case until April 16 for mention. (NAN)