Breaking News
Translate

Police arraign 2 friends over alleged theft of wig

On 11:43 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police arraign 2 friends over alleged theft of wig

Two friends who allegedly stole a wig with valued N150,000 were on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, Blessing Titus, 18 and Blessing Egbo, 21, both restaurant attendants, residing at 1, Joseph Shoronke St., Agbelekale, Abule Egba, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Policeman allegedly kills driver, Corps member, one other in Bayelsa

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offense was committed on Dec. 8,  2019, at Adam and Eve Restaurant, Abule Egba.

Odugbo alleged that the defendants stole a super double wig valued at N150,000, the property of one Precious Ogechi.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant went to the restaurant to eat and being their former staff, the two accused persons admired her wig and she removed it for them to see.

“She forgot her wig and went back to take it, but it could not be found,”  he said.

The offenses according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

READ ALSO: Police arrest woman for pushing rival, child into well

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. S. K. Matepo admitted the accused to a bail of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case till Jan. 29, for mention.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!