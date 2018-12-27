Police arraign truck driver for allegedly stealing 700 empty crates of beer

A 25-year-old truck driver working for the Nigeria Breweries PLC, Kelly Osang , who allegedly stole his employer’s 700 empty crates of different brands of beer valued at N1.4million, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Osang, who resides at No 4, Sango St., Iyana Iyesi, Sango Ota, Ogun, is charged with conspiracy and stealing .

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that Osang committed the offence sometime in October at Abule Egba, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused stole the empty crates after delivering some Nigeria Breweries products to some customers in Port Harcourt.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Reports have it that the section stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Jan. 28, 2019 for mention.