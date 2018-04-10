Man City vs Liverpool, other UEFA Champions League results

Man City vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg results on Tuesday ended infavour of Liverpool

At Rome

Roma (ITA) 3 (Dzeko 6, De Rossi 58-pen, Manolas 82) Barcelona (ESP) 0

Tie ends 4-4 on aggregate; Roma win on away goals

At Manchester, England

Manchester City (ENG) 1 (Jesus 2) Liverpool (ENG) 2 (Salah 56, Firmino 77)

Liverpool win 5-1 on aggregate

Playing Wednesday (1845 GMT)

At Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) v Sevilla (ESP)

Bayern lead 2-1 from first leg

At Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) v Juventus (ITA)

Real Madrid lead 3-0 from first leg