Man City vs Liverpool, other UEFA Champions League results

Man City vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg results on Tuesday ended infavour of Liverpool
At Rome
Roma (ITA) 3 (Dzeko 6, De Rossi 58-pen, Manolas 82) Barcelona (ESP) 0
Tie ends 4-4 on aggregate; Roma win on away goals
At Manchester, England
Manchester City (ENG) 1 (Jesus 2) Liverpool (ENG) 2 (Salah 56, Firmino 77)
Liverpool win 5-1 on aggregate
Playing Wednesday (1845 GMT)
At Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) v Sevilla (ESP)
Bayern lead 2-1 from first leg
At Madrid
Real Madrid (ESP) v Juventus (ITA)
Real Madrid lead 3-0 from first leg