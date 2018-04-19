Hoodlums attack school hostel, rob students in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A gang of hoodlums yesterday attacked the All Saints Secondary School, Aba, Abia State and dispossessed students taking their Senior School Certificate Examination of cash, handsets, clothing and food items.

All Saints Secondary, Aba, is one of the schools handed over to individuals and missions identified as original owners by the Abia State Government in 2012. About 50 students were said to have sustained injuries during the robbery attack.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums gained entry into the school premises at about 2.am and broke into the hostels where they beat up the students. Some of the students escaped from the attack and alerted the mobile policemen stationed at Opobo junction, Ogbor Hill, but the hoodlums fled before the security agents arrived the school.

“It was like the robbers got entry through the back gate of the school at about 2am and broke into the hostels. They beat up and collected our money, handsets, clothing and food items. Most of us sustained injuries from the attack. Some female students were molested. We are calling on the school authority to liaise with the Police to beef up security in the school,” the students lamented.

It was further gathered the hoodlums also robbed teachers and tenants residing at the school compound of various amounts of cash and handsets.

A source told Vanguard that the Police had arrested two of the hoodlums including a student taking the school certificate examination at the school who was found with some of the stolen items.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was not aware of the incident. However, a senior Police officer in Aba confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects were asked to report to the Police at the end of the school certificate examinations.