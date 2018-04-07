Heavy downpour wrecks havoc at University of Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN – NO fewer than seven buildings including the Students’ Union (SU) Building, two halls of residence, Chemistry Laboratory of International School, University of Ibadan and some buildings within the premises of the institution were badly damaged following the heavy downpour that wrecked havoc in some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday night.



Other affected buildings according to the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Professor Emilolorun Aiyelari, who addressed journalists shortly after assessing the level of damages on Saturday at the institution included halls of residence like Tedder Hall, Bello Hall and some departments in the Faculty of Agriculture.

Also affected is a an electric transformer at the SU building which was also damaged during the rain.

Aiyelari, however, remained unassertive on the cost to fix the damaged property would gulp, while declaring that the unfortunate incident would not affect the academic activities in the institution.

Aiyelari said: “We have recorded a lot of damages, unquantifiedfor now; when we are through we will able to know how much it will cost. We have three major roofs removed. One in Tedder hall, two buildings in the department.”

“The other one is the IXI where the main building, the administrative building covering the Chemistry laboratory were removed. We have gone round, there are some other problems here and there, at Bello Hall where we have slight damages, then the dome. It was a heavy rainfall yesterday.”

“This will not affect our academic activities because our students are on holiday except the post graduate students writing their projects. You know we ate resuming 16th of this month. We will have enough time to fix these and repair them,” he added.

When asked to talk on what will cost the institution to fix the damages, Aiyelari said he cannot determine the amount because they were still assessing the level of damages done as a result of the heavy downpour.

He said: “I can’t say for now, I can’t say for now. As I said earlier, by evening we will be able to quantify how much it will be. But let me say that we have three roofs removed, we have to fix them. Let me also say that the transformer at our SU building was damaged and since then the whole campus has been experiencing power outage. We want to isolate that area so that other areas will not be affected.