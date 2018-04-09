FG vows to arrest those behind Offa killings

IGP orders redeployment of 3 PMF units to Taraba, Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi & Joseph Erunke

ILORIN—The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed that those behind last Thursday’s armed robbery and killings in Offa, Kwara State, would be arrested and brought to justice to serve as deterrent to others.

Recall that seven police officers and scores of residents were killed while the over two hours robbery on five commercial banks and one micro finance bank lasted.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatha Ahmed, at Government House, Ilorin, also visited the people of Offa and told the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, in his palace that the Federal Government would continue to improve on security to ensure adequate safety for all and sundry.

The minister spoke as Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, ordered immediate redeployment of three units of Police Mobile Force, PMF, to Taraba and Kwara states, following killings and bank robbery experienced in the affected states last week.

Mohammed, who claimed to represent the Federal Government during the condolence visits, said the entire nation was “shocked and grieving” by the dastardly acts committed in Offa.

He was, however, quick to add that the state and entire public must learn from “the mistakes” of the incident, with a view to improving on the security architecture of the entire country.

The minister said: “What happened in Offa on Thursday shocked the entire nation and is our prayers that the souls of all the victims will rest in peace and also that those badly injured would be heeled and recover very soon.

“I want to take this opportunity to also let you know that the entire country is grieving and sympathising with Kwara State and the entire people of Offa. But there is also a silver lining, despite the losses of the police, it is quite heartwarming to know that some of the suspects have been arrested.

“I spoke yesterday with the IG and he assured me that all the people responsible for the dastardly act would be arrested and brought to justice.”

Responding during the minister’s visit, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed thanked the “Presidency for its intervention so far.”

IGP orders redeployment of 3 PMF units to Taraba, Kwara

Meanwhile, IGP Idris has ordered immediate redeployment of three units of Police Mobile Force, PMF, to Taraba and Kwara states, following killings and bank robbery experienced in the affected states last week.

The development came as Force Headquarters announced, yesterday, that eight principal suspects in connection with the Offa bank robbery as well as 12 suspects directly responsible for the recent killings in Donga and Bali Local Government Areas of Taraba State, have been arrested.

Force Headquarters’ Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, in a statement, yesterday, said the nation’s police chief ordered the deployment of three Police Mobile Force Units, high powered police investigation team, Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, with 10 crew members and anti-robbery equipment to Kwara State and three additional Police Mobile Force units to Taraba State, respectively.

He said the IGP’s action was a result of his concern for the “banks’ robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State on Thursday, April 5, 2018, and the recent killings on April 4 & 7, 2018, in Donga and Bali local government areas ofTaraba State that resulted in the loss of innocent lives, loss of huge sums of money and destruction of properties worth millions of Naira in the two states.

‘’They are expected not only to beef up security in the two states but also prevent further attacks, arrest perpetrators and carry discreet investigation into the Offa banks robbery in Kwara State and recent killings in Donga and Bali Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

‘’Similarly, the IGP places Commissioners of Police, CPs and police personnel nationwide on red-alert just as he directed a 24-hour intelligence gathering and crime prevention, police visibility patrol of crisis spots, flash points and other crime vulnerable scenes in their commands throughout the country.

‘The deployments, which have arrived the two states will cover Offa LGA and its environ and other vulnerable points in Kwara State, while the deployment of the three Police Mobile Force, PMI, in addition to the five PMF units recently deployed to Taraba State, will cover Donga, Bali, Lau, Gassol, Karim Lamido LGAs and other flash points in the state.

“The police teams will carry out intelligence gathering, raids of identified criminal spots/flash points, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, arrest of perpetrators and further investigation into the incidents.

“Furthermore, the immediate intervention and preliminary investigation carried out by the high-powered Police Investigation Team deployed by the IGP, working in synergy with the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in the two commands, resulted in the arrest of eight principal suspects in connection with the Offa bank robbery and twelve suspects directly responsible for the recent killings in Donga and Bali local government areas of Taraba State.’’

Items recovered, according to the statement, include seven AK47 rifles, four locally made Revolver Pistols and 30 rounds of AK47 ammunition, seven operational vehicles of the armed robbers and assailants in the two incidents.

According to Moshood, in Donga and Bali LGAs attacks where eight persons were killed, the following suspects

were arrested for being part of those responsible for the killings of innocent people.

‘’They include Ali Runo; Hassan Ruwo; Chindo Umoru;Yinusa Usman;Shittu Usman;Tervesee John; Terse Joseph; Victor Madu;Theophilos Ajee; Hasama George; Tervise Boniface and Tijie Evarso

“ They have confessed and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime and will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

“In the Offa incident where nine policemen and eight other persons were killed, the names of the seven suspects and the additional one suspect that brings the number to eight suspects, have admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the banks robbery attacks and also assisting Police investigation into the incident.

‘’They are being withheld but will be disclosed after the arrest of the remaining suspects and completion of investigation into the crime,’’ he said.

Force implored the people to be vigilant and security conscious, adding that they should promptly report suspicious acts or persons to the nearest police detachment or station for prompt action to avert untoward incidents.