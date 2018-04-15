Breaking News
Translate

English Championship table

On 3:00 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

English Championship table after Sunday’s match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Huddersfield Town’s Dutch midfielder Rajiv van La Parra (L) vies with Reading’s Portuguese defender Tiago Ilori during the English Championship play-off final football match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Wembley Stadium in London on May 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Wolves 43 29 8 6 78 36 95 — promoted

Cardiff 42 25 8 9 64 35 83

————————————

Fulham 43 23 13 7 73 42 82

Aston Villa 43 23 10 10 67 40 79

Middlesbrough 43 20 9 14 61 42 69

Millwall 43 18 15 10 55 40 69

————————————

Derby 42 18 14 10 61 43 68

Preston 43 17 15 11 54 45 66

Sheff Utd 43 19 9 15 58 50 66

Brentford 43 17 14 12 59 48 65

Bristol City 43 17 14 12 60 50 65

Ipswich 43 16 8 19 51 54 56

Norwich 43 14 14 15 46 54 56

Leeds 43 15 9 19 54 61 54

QPR 43 14 11 18 54 65 53

Sheff Wed 43 12 14 17 51 59 50

Nottm Forest 42 14 7 21 45 60 49

Hull 43 11 14 18 64 62 47

Reading 43 10 13 20 48 63 43

Bolton 43 9 13 21 36 66 40

Birmingham 43 11 7 25 32 63 40

————————————

Barnsley 42 8 14 20 44 63 38

Burton 43 8 11 24 33 78 35

Sunderland 43 6 16 21 47 76 34

Note: Top two promoted; third, fourth, fifth and sixth-placed teams into playoffs; bottom three relegated


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.