English Championship table after Sunday’s match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Wolves 43 29 8 6 78 36 95 — promoted
Cardiff 42 25 8 9 64 35 83
————————————
Fulham 43 23 13 7 73 42 82
Aston Villa 43 23 10 10 67 40 79
Middlesbrough 43 20 9 14 61 42 69
Millwall 43 18 15 10 55 40 69
————————————
Derby 42 18 14 10 61 43 68
Preston 43 17 15 11 54 45 66
Sheff Utd 43 19 9 15 58 50 66
Brentford 43 17 14 12 59 48 65
Bristol City 43 17 14 12 60 50 65
Ipswich 43 16 8 19 51 54 56
Norwich 43 14 14 15 46 54 56
Leeds 43 15 9 19 54 61 54
QPR 43 14 11 18 54 65 53
Sheff Wed 43 12 14 17 51 59 50
Nottm Forest 42 14 7 21 45 60 49
Hull 43 11 14 18 64 62 47
Reading 43 10 13 20 48 63 43
Bolton 43 9 13 21 36 66 40
Birmingham 43 11 7 25 32 63 40
————————————
Barnsley 42 8 14 20 44 63 38
Burton 43 8 11 24 33 78 35
Sunderland 43 6 16 21 47 76 34
Note: Top two promoted; third, fourth, fifth and sixth-placed teams into playoffs; bottom three relegated