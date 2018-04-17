Dismissed policeman nabbed on ‘duty’

By Esther Onyegbula

operatives of the state police command have arrested a dismissed policeman for carrying out illegal duty in Lagos.

He was paraded alongside a fake doctor, Abdulrahman Mohammed, by the state commissioner of police Mr. Edgal Imohimi, at the state command yesterday.

The dismissed policeman , Gimba Zalaba, said he was dismissed in 2015 because he travelled without permission for one month.

“The police declared me a deserter and that was what led to my dismissal. Someone called me to come and carry out a security job but I did not have money so I wore the uniform so I can get free ride. I was however arrested under the bridge at Ikeja”.

Arrest

The CP disclosed that Abdulrahman Mohammed was arrested by detectives from the Area D command for operating a medical doctor at 3 Bamishiele Street at Idi-Araba.

According to him, Mohammed has been impersonating as a medical doctor for the past four years, “he had been administrating intravenous injections, conducting medical test on his patients, taking urine and blood samples from his patients.