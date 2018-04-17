Declare your intentions to run, Botu tells Manager, Pondi

By Onozure Dania

A Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Burutu Constituency 1, Mr. Churchill Botu, has called on Senator James Manager and Mr Julius Pondi, member representing Burutu Federal Constituency, to declare their intentions if they want to run again for the Senate and House of Representatives, respectfully, in the 2019 general election.

The former councillor in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen said the people of Delta South senatorial district and Burutu federal constituency were eagerly awaiting the declaration of Senator Manager and Pondi.

He said the duo have contributed immensely to their constituencies in terms of attraction of meaningful projects, empowerment, debates on the floor of the red and green chambers, adding that they played major legislative roles towards the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“Senator Manager has shown maturity, commitment and a unifying factor in representing Delta South without any controversy like some Senators while Pondi has proved sceptics wrong with his vibrancy on the floor of the House despite his massive empowerment programmes,” he said.