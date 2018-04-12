Commonwealth Games 2018: Dazed Oriyomi returns from hospital

By Tony Ubani

Nigerian female boxer, Ayisat Oriyomi who was rushed to hospital after she lost her quarter final bout to Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul at the Oxemford Studios boxing event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Australia has rejoined the Games Village.

There was joy when it was announced that the boxer who fought in the Women’s 51 kg has been discharged.

Ayisat ran into a barrage of punches that dazed her and she quickly told the coach that she was no longer seeing her opponent and became defenseless. Coach Anthony Konyegwachie had to throw in the towel to save her from further punishment.