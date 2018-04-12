Breaking News
Commonwealth Games 2018: Dazed Oriyomi returns from hospital

On 8:46 pmIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Tony Ubani

Nigerian female boxer, Ayisat Oriyomi who was rushed to hospital after she lost her quarter final bout to Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul at the Oxemford Studios boxing event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Australia has rejoined the Games Village.

Niger’s Ayisat Oriyomi (in red) fights Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul (in blue) during their women’s 51kg category quarter-final boxing match during their 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue in Gold Coast on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

There was joy when it was announced  that the boxer who fought in the Women’s 51 kg has been discharged.

Ayisat ran into a barrage of punches that dazed her and she quickly told the coach that she was no longer seeing her opponent and became defenseless.  Coach Anthony Konyegwachie had to throw in the towel to save her from further punishment.

 


