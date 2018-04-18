We are coming back to fix problems, no more failures – PDP

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Uche Secondus has pledged total commitments in fixing Nigeria’s problem, noting that there will be no complain and failure again if his party is voted into power coming 2019 election.

“We are coming back to fix problems….No more complain, no more failure”, he said via the official PDP tweeter handle.

Recall that some Nigerians have complained bitterly on the affairs of the nation and had urged President Muhammadu Buhari who is doing his best for the country to come up with a working blue print that will liberate the country from its current condition.

Connecting with the above however, the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday charged the President to sack all the service chiefs and employ new minds with new ideas that will help proffer reasonable solutions to the security challenges in the country.

See his tweet below:

We are coming back to fix problems… No more complain, no more failure. NewThinking#NewNigeria#RescueNigeria pic.twitter.com/y2KXg4mkL1 — Prince Uche Secondus (@UcheSecondus) April 18, 2018