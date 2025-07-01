FG’s threats, blackmail, patronage made members defect to APC – PDP leaders

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Prominent figures in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday, rose from a closed-door meeting with a declaration that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government used threats, blackmail and patronage to force members to abandon the party.

The PDP leaders, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President David Mark, held the high-level, closed-door talks in Abuja, raising the possibility of a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Other PDP bigwigs at the meeting presided over by Senator Mark, were former National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus and former governors Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), and Senator Abdul Ningi.

Also in attendance were former PDP National Women Leader Josephine Anenih, ex-National Organising Secretary Senator Austin Akobundu, former National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, and former National Youth Leader Abdullahi Maibasira.

The strategic meeting, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, is part of ongoing consultations aimed at forming a strong coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s expected re-election bid.

According to sources at the venue, the discussions centred on whether PDP heavyweights would fully join the emerging coalition or retain their party membership, while forming a broader electoral alliance.

The talks reflect growing internal tensions within the PDP, particularly over Atiku Abubakar’s possible bid for the presidency in 2027.

“Several members of the PDP are already in dialogue with key figures in the coalition. A formal announcement could come as early as tomorrow,” a source told Vanguard.

There is reported opposition to Atiku’s potential candidacy from within the party, with concerns that his emergence could strengthen the PDP’s chances of unseating Tinubu, an outcome some insiders fear may disrupt regional political arrangements.

A federal minister and a North East governor are said to be among those expressing reservations about Atiku, arguing that power should remain in the South until 2031 before returning to the North.

“It is increasingly clear that some factions are not comfortable with Atiku contesting again. Their fear is that he could win, which would mean a return to the North before the South completes its turn,” the source added.

Despite the rising opposition, Atiku remained resolute.

However, the presence of several influential PDP figures at the meeting indicates that many are weighing the option of exiting the party alongside him.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. Many others who are sympathetic to Atiku’s position couldn’t attend but are watching closely. This meeting may signal the beginning of a new political movement,” another insider noted.

According to a communique made available to journalists after the meeting, the gathering was convened to address what participants described as the worsening condition of the party since the 2023 elections and the departure of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman.

“Since our loss in the last presidential election and the exit of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman, our dear Party has never been the same again,” the communique stated.

The document accused the ruling APC government of weaponising state institutions to undermine democratic processes and blamed internal dysfunction within the PDP leadership for the party’s current state of disarray.

“The inability of PDP leadership to lead the Party by its Constitution, rules and regulations led it into a chaotic and undisciplined Party,” the leaders lamented.

They also expressed concern over Nigeria’s diminishing global image and weakening influence, noting that the country’s stature has declined under the APC-led government.

“Painfully, Nigeria is now a diminished country and an embarrassment on the world stage,” the communique declared.

Participants said they deliberated deeply on a wide range of issues affecting the nation, including democracy, national unity, security, the economy, and the fight against corruption.

The communique described the APC government as a failed experiment that should be rejected in the next election cycle.

“The APC government, which came into being on the false and evil propaganda to save Nigeria from PDP, is now a disaster to our nation and therefore must be voted out of power,” the statement read.

The leaders criticised the APC for allegedly creating unbearable hardship for citizens and described the current state of the PDP as a product of pressure and inducement by the ruling party.

“The heatwave unleashed by the APC Federal Government through threats, blackmail and patronage has forced elected officers in government to abandon the PDP,” they observed.

In what appears to be a clear endorsement of the new coalition efforts, the communique called on like-minded individuals to unite around a shared national agenda.

“The meeting encourages all well-meaning PDP members and other patriotic Nigerians to join the coalition,” it urged.

It added that unity among coalition partners must be based on shared commitment to national unity, democratic values, and institutional reform.

“All coalition partners must be united on the issues of national unity, democracy, national security, national economy, and the political will to stamp out corruption embedded in our institutions,” the communique stressed.

The meeting resolved to begin working out strategies to reclaim political power, taking both local and national factors into account as the 2027 elections approach.

“The coalition partners [must] work out the modalities of winning all elections taking into consideration local and national peculiarities,” the document added.

